13 June 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: What Is the Price of Fertiliser and Will It Be Available to the Farmers?

According to the National Food Security Corporation (formerly called GGC) fertilizer is available to all farmers. However, it is not clear to which seccos the farmer should go to purchase fertilizer and at what price.

GGC has a duty to issue an advertisement in as many media houses as possible to get the right information to the farmers, stating the price of fertilizer and the seccos where they are available. Communication is the key to efficient delivery of service. The rainy season is threatening and the farmers are racing against time. It is important that communication regarding the price and place to purchase fertilizer gets to them without delay.

