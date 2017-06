A group of gunmen opened fire in a drive-by shooting in Prince George Avenue, near Muizenberg, on Tuesday, Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security JP Smith said.

"It was a drive-by shooting involving a Toyota Camry," said Smith.

The shooting from the vehicle took place near Capricorn, which is a suburb near Muizenberg.

Nobody was injured and it was not clear who the shooters were targeting.

The men fled the scene. Police are investigating.

Source: News24