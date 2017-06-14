14 June 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Bbosa Raids Former Club As Villa Sign Express Duo

By Elvis Senono

Kampala — Resigned to the fate of losing some of their best players over the past season, SC Villa have moved to save face.

The 16-time champions yesterday completed the signings of Simon Sserunkuma and Musa Mukasa; two of Express' best performers from last season.

Sserunkuma who previously played for Villa will again be reunited with current Villa coach Wasswa Bbosa who seems intent on raiding his former club with reports also linking the club to Mahad Kakooza and Allan Kyambadde.

Also signed is striker George Ssenkaaba who joins from Kirinya-Jinja and will be remembered by the Villa faithful for the brace he scored against the club to deflate their title hopes in a 2-0 loss during the 2015/2016 season.

The signings are expected to act as replacements for Ivan Mboowa, captain Taddeo Lwanga, Umar Kasumba, three of seven villa players whose contracts expired at the end of the season and expressed interest in moving on.

The latter has since joined Kenya's Sofapaka.

"The contracts of Sserunkuma and Mukasa came to an end but Express could still fight to retain Kakooza," stated an Express official who preferred not to be named.

When completed, the transfers would continue to highlight the shift in power from community owned clubs to those owned by corporate bodies with Express also having lost Yayo Lutimba to URA while Lwanga is rumoured to be on the verge of a move to Vipers.

There have been widespread reports of both Villa failing to pay players' salaries with Express players threatening to boycott their Uganda Cup semifinal against KCCA.

Alex Kitatta meanwhile cut short his stay at Villa last season after apparently going months without pay.

