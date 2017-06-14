Uganda: Paidha, KCCA Promise 'Explosive' Cup Final As Teams Land in Arua

Kampala — Arua town is on fire as Uganda Cup finalists Paidha Black Angels and KCCA gear up for the 43rd edition of the Uganda Cup final tomorrow at the Betway Green Light Stadium. Underdogs Paidha made the short trip from Zombo District to camp in Arua on Monday night and remain upbeat that they will rely on 'home advantage' to stun favourites KCCA.

"We wanted to train at the Green Light Stadium but we were stopped by Fufa that says we only have to access the stadium a day to the final. That aside, we are just monitoring the progress of our players Rashid Magoola and Eric Oriwoth and be ready to go," Paidha coach Hussein Kheri revealed.

As KCCA headed for Arua town yesterday, manager Mike Mutebi confirmed that his project is yielding profits at the right time.

"We have won two 'clean' league trophies which gives us belief we are the best team in the country. For the past 10 seasons, winning the league trophies has been questionable but this time even the referees were wondering how we did it minus any 'assistance'," Mutebi boldly stated.

"We are going to have the six national team stars back into the side and the good thing they didn't play many minutes."

He says they are not worried about the bumpy Green Light pitch because what is demanded of them as KCCA now is winning the double - no excuses.

Similarly, KCCA midfielder Paul Mucureezi says they are ready for the hostile home crowd that awaits them tomorrow.

"We don't fear the many fans that will fill the stadium because we have played in Angola before 20,000 fans. We are going to be legends by winning the double and performing well in the Caf Confederation Cup and that drives us ahead of the final," Mucureezi revealed.

KCCA, that plays Nigerian outfit Rivers United in the return leg of the Caf Confederation Cup on June 20, has no major injury worries but midfielder Ivan Ntege is suspended and Allan Okello is cup-tied.