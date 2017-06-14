Uganda/Cape Verde: Cranes Keeping Eye On the Prize

Kampala — Five more Nations Cup qualifying matches, with the next coming in March next year, and this is all over, again. From those, only a maximum of 15 points can be accrued. Yet, the crucial 1-0 victory over Cape Verde in Praia City at the weekend was so priceless it left Uganda Cranes needing just nine more points from the available 15 to confirm a second successive Nations Cup finals slot in Cameroon 2019.

The Cranes boast of an impressive home record, but failed to pick maximum nine points at Namboole from the 2012, 2015 and 2017 Afcon campaigns.

This has, however, come at a time when Uganda have greatly improved on the road, winning in Comoros and Botswana to supplement home victories against the same opposition at Namboole and qualify for Gabon 2017.

The Cranes can still take home advantage and win their three home matches against Tanzania, Lesotho and Cape Verde next year and qualify.

But they can also take comfort in their new found comfort on the road, where any other point would push their cause in case it is not as perfect at home.

After one game, an away game at that, Uganda have full control of their destiny, meaning that should they accrue nine more points, which would bring coach Micho Sredojevic's men to 12, they will be home and dry in Cameroon.

Actually, even if any of Tanzania, Lesotho or Cape Verde won four of their remaining matches but all lost to Uganda in Kampala, the Cranes would still qualify either as Group L leaders or second best-placed team.

Remaining focused

But Micho and his captain Denis Onyango do not want to look that far now. Not yet at least.

"Let us stay focused for the job ahead of us," counselled Onyango, who officially started his role as team captain as Geoffrey Sserunkuma's solitary strike handed Uganda the best ever start on the road at this stage and in this format of qualification.

"For us it is now one match at a time. In Cape Verde, we pushed to the limit and delivered. We are now eyeing the Chan 2018 and Fifa World Cup qualifiers. I thank the players and Fufa for the preparations." said Micho.

The team returned home yesterday morning. Uganda next play South Sudan in a two-legged Chan 2018 first round qualifier next month.

The main national senior team then return to action in August when they host Egypt in the 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifier in Kampala.

TOTAL AFCON QUALIFIERS TABLE

Team P W D L F A Pts

Uganda 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Lesotho 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Tanzania 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

C. Verde 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Next fixtures, March 23, 2018

Uganda vs Tanzania

Lesotho vs Cape Verde