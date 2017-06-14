Uganda: Netball - She Cranes Finally Enter Residential Camp

Kampala — She Cranes, the senior national netball team, finally entered residential camp on Saturday, two weeks before hosting the African Netball Championships on June 24-30.

The team, which now resides at Materwood Hotel in Namugongo, has shifted training from Namboole Stadium to MTN Arena-Lugogo, the venue for the competition. It will be handled by Stella Kwebiha and Vincent Kiwanuka, after coach Rashid Mubiru's unceremonious sacking.

All is not sorted though, because the athletes, who had shunned training for lack of transport facilitation, still have to board taxis from the hotel through the usually nagging Jinja Road traffic to Lugogo daily.

Janat Nahamya, the assistant team manager, said of the 22 who were summoned for the training, 16 have responded seriously. Halima Nakachwa, (pictured) Lilian Ajio, Rachael Nanyonga and Florence Nanyonga, who participated in the 2015 World Cup in Sydney, Australia and Martha Soigi are keen to make the final 12 for the tournament.

Meanwhile, She-Pearls, the U-21 side preparing for the Youth World Cup due July 8-16 in Botswana, have followed their seniors to Lugogo for joint training.

The She-Pearls are coached by James Bogere and Imelda Nyongesa.

Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Malawi have confirmed participation in the African Netball Championships in Kampala. Uganda missed the 2015 edition in Botswana as they were preparing for World Cup.