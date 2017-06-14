Uganda: Ndejje, UPDF Seek First Win

Kampala — Ndejje University and UPDF Tomahawks are two of the five teams that are yet to win a game in the 12-team men's National Basketball League this season.

That will change this evening when the two teams clash in a week that is bound to be dominated by several of the league's best players featuring for Team Kampala Red Stars at the Africa City Challenge tournament in Nairobi.

The team comprising of players from the top teams in the league got off to a winning start easing 99-42 past Dar es Salaam on Monday and should be in the semfinals today of the six tournament.

The Kampala Red Stars roster includes Joseph Ikong, Michael Makiadi,Jimmy Enabu, Mark Opio, Ivan Lumanyika, Geoffrey Soro, Sudi Ulanga, Brian Namake and Phillip Ameny and were due to host Nairobi City late yesterday.

Back at YMCA, Ndejje coach Walker Obedi thinks his team is good enough for a deep run in this year's playoffs.

That however does not seem to be the case on the basis of the first two games where Ndejje lost 69-66 and 67-66 to KIU Titans and Sharing Youth.

While Obedi did a commendable job in keeping the bulk of his team together including Mike Othieno, the coach must find ways of getting the guard to put up consistent performances.

He impressed with 19 points in the opening game against the Titans.

UPDF have also lost their opening two games going down 77-51 and 80-55 to City Oilers and Warriors since losing to the former in last season's playoff quarterfinals.

NBL fixtures today

MEN:

Ndejje University vs UPDF

WOMEN:

KIU Rangers vs G. Stormers

Africa City Challenge

Monday result

Kampala 99-42 Dar