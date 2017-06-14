13 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Presidency Kicks Off 2018 Budget Process

Tagged:

More on This

Photo: The Guardian
(file photo).

The Federal Government has kicked off the preparation process for the 2018 budget.

This is taking place less than 24 hours after Acting President Yemi Osinbajo assented to the 2017 budget.

The acting president had on Tuesday disclosed that the 2018 Appropriation Bill would be presented to the National Assembly this October.

The event, tagged "Flag off of the 2018 Budget Preparation Process", is currently holding behind closed-doors at the Old Banquet Hall of the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Those in attendance include the Ministers of Budget and National Planning; Women Affairs; Power, Works and Housing; State for Foreign Affairs as well as heads of ministries, departments and agencies.

More on This

Osinbajo - National Assembly Has No Powers to Insert Projects in Budget

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday said the National Assembly has no right to introduce new projects or modify… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.