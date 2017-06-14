Nigeria: Presidency Kicks Off 2018 Budget Process

The Federal Government has kicked off the preparation process for the 2018 budget.

This is taking place less than 24 hours after Acting President Yemi Osinbajo assented to the 2017 budget.

The acting president had on Tuesday disclosed that the 2018 Appropriation Bill would be presented to the National Assembly this October.

The event, tagged "Flag off of the 2018 Budget Preparation Process", is currently holding behind closed-doors at the Old Banquet Hall of the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Those in attendance include the Ministers of Budget and National Planning; Women Affairs; Power, Works and Housing; State for Foreign Affairs as well as heads of ministries, departments and agencies.