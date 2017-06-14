Rwanda: Symposium on Peace and Security Roots for Sustainable Development

Security and sustainable development are mutually inclusive and should be pursued with a comprehensive approach.

The Minister for Justice and Attorney General, Johnston Busingye, made the remarks in a keynote address at the opening of the fourth symposium on peace, security and justice.

The annual event is organised by the National Police College (NPC) as part of the course requirements for the Police Senior Command and Staff Course (PSCSC) offered to senior police officers at strategic level.

"Good governance and sustainable development cannot exist in an environment that has no security," Minister Busingye said.

The one-day event was held under the theme: "Security to enhance good governance; a key pillar for sustainable development."

The symposium attracted scholars, academicians, policymakers and other eminent officials with expertise in various fields whose work greatly influence the shaping of norms in the three areas of peace, security and justice.

The seminar is an integral part of the PSCSC masters programme in Peace Studies and Conflict Transformation conducted by NPC in collaboration with University of Rwanda and UK College of Policing.

It also attracted the PSCSC students from eleven African countries attending the fifth intake, and Institute of Legal Practice and Development (ILPD) students.

The students attending the fifth intake are from Ethiopia, Kenya, Malawi, Namibia, Sierra Leone, Somalia, south Sudan, Uganda, Cameroon, The Gambia and Rwanda.

The Inspector General of Police Emmanuel K. Gasana pointed out that although Africa is a continent with a lot of opportunities, it is also faced with many challenges that have a direct impact on the progress of the continent.

"Inter-state conflicts and insurgencies, costly criminal activities, genocide ideology, the trend and activities of terrorism did not leave Africa... different structural conflicts have devastated the continent; Africa's internal challenges have been characterised by bad governance, bad leadership and political wrangles," IGP Gasana said.

Prof. Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba, the Director of the Kenya School of Law, who spoke on 'visionary leadership as a foundation for good governance,' said:

"Visionary leaders are committed to values, exemplify a sense of personal integrity, radiate a sense of energy, vitality and will."

Closing the symposium, the Minister for Education, Dr Papias Musafiri, said that the forum presented an opportunity to share experiences and skills and in combating emerging security challenges.

"Law enforcers should embrace ICTs as a crucial tool to reshape police operations in the changing nature of cybercrimes," Minister Musafiri said.