Kenya: Nanyuki to Host 2017 Rhino Cup

Cricketers from across the globe will join Maasai Cricket Warriors and Nairobi's Obuya Academy for a two-day tournament in Nanyuki.

The Last Male Standing Rhino Cup will be contested at Ol Pejeta Conservancy, home to the last surviving male northern white rhino, from June 17 to 18.

The match is aimed at raising awareness of the plight of the near-extinct northern white rhinos.

Established in 2015, the Last Male Standing Rhino Cup will see 12 teams play a total of 22 short format matches on a ground surrounded by wildlife to support Ol Pejeta Conservancy and rhino protection campaigns globally.

"There has been a dramatic escalation in rhino poaching in recent years with over 6,000 rhinos killed since 2008 across Africa and shockingly there are only three northern white rhinos left on the planet," the tournament's director and founder Rob Stevenson said.

The tournament will also feature other teams from Kenya, the British Army Training Unit Kenya, Australian High Commission and teams of players from cricket clubs in England, South Africa and Australia.