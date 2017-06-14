14 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Zille, Provincial Cabinet in Knysna to Assess Fire Damage

Photo: Working On Fire
WOF Sedgefield Team still hard at work in efforts to contain raging Knysna fire.

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille will chair a provincial cabinet meeting in Knysna on Wednesday to assess the damage caused by last week's infernos.

This comes after her public apology for a series of tweets over aspects of colonialism that her party, the DA, sanctioned her for.

Last Wednesday, the DA suspended Zille from all party activities pending disciplinary proceedings. She had to vacate her positions on all DA decision-making structures, including the federal executive, the federal council and the provincial council. She would, however, remain premier.

The visit to the Garden Route town followed the evacuation of at least 10 000 people as high winds fanned flames that destroyed homes and killed seven people. Communications were severely limited and power in some areas was cut.

One of the people who died was firefighter Bradley Richards. He was part of a team of 1 106 firefighters who helped tackle the Southern Cape fires, which also raged in parts of Plettenberg Bay.

Zille visited the area last week. Wednesday's visit would be one of several follow-up visits intended to monitor humanitarian relief and rebuilding efforts and to assess the damage.

After the cabinet meeting, the delegation would visit the Gift of the Givers' base in the town. The charity organisation was among the first to help in Knysna, when it diverted a convoy bringing water to Cape Town, to the town.

