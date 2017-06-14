Nigeria: Buhari Campaign Organisation Raises the Alarm Over Impersonators

Abuja — National coordinator, Buhari Campaign Organization (BCO), Alh Isa Aminu Bayero, yesterday, raised the alarm over a group that has been parading itself under the banner of their organization.

He added that security agencies have already swung into action in apprehending the culprits.

He however thanked Almighty God and Nigerians, "for answering our clerical call to offer special prayer for the fast recovery of our president, Muhammadu Buhari, upon which we confidently believe, is the secret behind the president's positive response to treatment.

"We should however not relent in our good work, as we intensify prayers for his quick return in-good health, and to keep praying for the acting president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, for his steadfastness and resolve in taking on the economic challenges bedeviling our overall development in the nation."

"Our attention has been drawn to an unauthorized group that has been parading themselves with our banner and using the offices of our national coordinator on an 'acting' capacity. Buhari Campaign Organization (BCO) wishes to inform all and sundry, that the said group is operating illegally without any constituted authority, and should be disregarded and not entertained as part of BCO.

"Security Agencies have already swung into action in apprehending these culprits who shall soon face the consequences of their nefarious actions.

"Finally, we remain focused and united in our support to combat corruption in our nation as we continue to create awareness regarding the excellent work of this administration.