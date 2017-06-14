14 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Women's Safety Campaign Launching in Johannesburg

Tagged:

Related Topics

The City of Johannesburg will announce a "Woman Safety Campaign" with the University of Johannesburg (UJ) on Wednesday.

At the event, martial arts specialists will teach students the basics of self-defence, and pamphlets containing safety tips, and whistles, will be distributed.

The campaign was started in response to numerous reports of violence against women in the city. Mayoral committee member for public safety, Michael Sun, will lead the event.

It follows a march in the city last Friday, by female Johannesburg metro police and SA Police Service officers, in protests against violence inflicted on women.

The event will start at UJ's Sophiatown residence, on the corner of Kingsway and University roads, at 14:30.

News24

South Africa

Former Top Cop Fights to Clear Her Name Over Marikana Shooting

Former police commissioner Riah Phiyega has vowed to clear her name in the shooting that left 34 Marikana miners dead… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.