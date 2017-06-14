South Africa: Women's Safety Campaign Launching in Johannesburg

The City of Johannesburg will announce a "Woman Safety Campaign" with the University of Johannesburg (UJ) on Wednesday.

At the event, martial arts specialists will teach students the basics of self-defence, and pamphlets containing safety tips, and whistles, will be distributed.

The campaign was started in response to numerous reports of violence against women in the city. Mayoral committee member for public safety, Michael Sun, will lead the event.

It follows a march in the city last Friday, by female Johannesburg metro police and SA Police Service officers, in protests against violence inflicted on women.

The event will start at UJ's Sophiatown residence, on the corner of Kingsway and University roads, at 14:30.

