Tanzania: Govt to Train Leaders On Identifying Unqualified Public Servants

The government is planning to use Public Service week to train public service leaders on how to conduct verification of employees using national identity cards.

Minister of State in the President's office dealing with Public Service Management and Good Governance, Ms Angellah Kairuki, told reporters here on Tuesday that after the training, the officials will be tasked with supervising the exercise to be carried out later.

"We expect that this exercise will help us to ascertain particulars of government employees in the country. It will also help us to merge information and communication technology systems so that they can talk with one another," she said.

Ms Kairuki said last year the ministry used the week to visit employers and internal stakeholders to discuss and receive comments and complains on public service management in the country.

She noted that this helped the government to get feedback on various issues which helped it to evaluate its performance and take various steps to address the challenges.

The week also provides opportunity for the government officials to meet and review steps which have been taken to streamline salary payment systems to the service delivery points and readiness of employers at local governments to use the improved systems.

"We will also make follow up on the ongoing exercise to remove unqualified servants in our payroll as well as integrating those who were improperly removed," she noted.

Government institutions which still have information which has not been updated will use the weeklong exhibition and meeting to sieve the information in order to keep their records up to date.

Public service week is observed by all United Nations Members every June to recognize contribution of public servants in their national development.