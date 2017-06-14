13 June 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Police Deploy 600-Member Special Squad On Abuja-Kaduna Expressway

Photo: This Day
(file photo).

The Nigerian Police on Tuesday deployed 600 special squad to Abuja-Kaduna Expressway to check crimes along the road.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police,Operation, (DIG) Habila Joshak, made the disclosure while inaugurating members of the special squad in Rijana village, Kachia Local Government of Kaduna State.

Mr. Joshak said 500 operatives were deployed, while 100 were mobile police from the intelligence unit of the force.

The DIG said the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, ordered the deployment of the special squad to ensure maximum security along the Abuja-Kaduna expressway.

He added that the 600 special squad were drawn from tactical, counter terrorism and intelligent units of the force.

He explained that the operation was to make sure that every road user was protected and safe.

He noted that "it is the responsibility of the Nigerian Police to protect lives and property of every citizen and we are committed to doing that."

The DIG urged the personnel to be professional in discharging their constitutional responsibilities, stressing that "you are here to protect lives and to give maximum security on Abuja-Kaduna expressway and everywhere around it.

"We will collaborate with other security operatives to see that the menace of kidnnaping is addressed.

"I urge you to make sure you apprehend all the criminals terrorising innocent citizens on this highway and bring them to book."

The DIG appealed to the communities to give police maximum support in figting crime and criminality in Kaduna State and the country at large.

The Nigerian Police launched operation maximum safety in Katari, in Kachia Local Government in August 2016 to address the menace of kidnaping on Abuja-Kaduna expressway where it deployed 600 personnel.

There have been increasing cases of kidnapping and other crimes along that expressway in recent times. The kidnappers always demand huge ransom before their victims are freed.

In one absurd case, a report said 20 people were abducted at one and herded into the bush.

(NAN)

