Tanzania: Constitutional Case Against Govt Adjourned to August

The ruling of a constitutional case filed by media stakeholders against the Media Services Act, 2016 in Mwanza will be issued on August 3.

The case, which is presided by a panel of three judges- Agnes Bukuku, Sirilius Matupa and Mohamed Gwae, was adjourned after the defense side submitted an objection on Monday, just a day before the hearing of the case was supposed to continue.

In January, the Union of Tanzania Press Clubs (UTPC) and Halihalisi publishers filed a constitutional case number 2/2017, against the Attorney General at the High Court in Mwanza Division.

They are seeking legal interpretation of the media service Act in relation to article 18 of the constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania.

The applicants are represented by three lawyers-Mpale Mpoki, Jenerali Ulimwengu and Edwin Hans. While defense side is represented by state attorneys Abubakar Mrisha and Mamti Sahewa.