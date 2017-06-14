Tanzania: Speaker Ndugai Warns Suspended MPs

Photo: The Citizen

Speaker of Parliament Job Ndugai.

Speaker of Parliament, Mr Job Ndugai has warned suspended Members of Parliament (MPs) against making what he termed as 'unpleasant' statements outside legal channels.

Mr Ndugai told the House on Tuesday morning that the MPs should understand that he has the powers to summon them for questioning on anything that they say against him personally and the parliament as a whole outside legal channels.

"I appeal to our suspended MPs to understand that we have the legal mandate to call them for questioning and if need be, increase the punishments against them, if they continue uttering 'unpleasant' statements in various places. They would rather follow legal channels than making these statements," he said.

On Monday last week, the House voted to suspend two opposition lawmakers, Halima Mdee (Chadema - Kawe) and Esther Bulaya (Chadema - Bunda) after the Parliamentary Privileges, Ethics and Powers Committee, found them guilty of counts against them.

Ms Bulaya was accused of showing disrespect towards the Speaker on Friday, June 2, 2017 when the Parliament was debating the Budget for the Energy and Minerals Ministry for the 2017/2018 financial year while Ms Mdee was accused of preventing the sergeant at arms from removing Mr John Mnyika (Chadema - Kibamba) out of the debating chamber when bitter exchanges erupted between him and the Speaker, Mr Job Ndugai, on that same day (June 2).

The Parliamentary Privileges, Ethics and Powers Committee, Capt. (rtd) George Mkuchika proposed that the two be suspended for the remaining days of the ongoing budget session as well as the entire September 2017 seating.

However, Ms Juliana Shonza (CCM - Songwe Special Seats) - who was formerly a Chadema cadre before she moved to the ruling party in 2013 - proposed that Ms Mdee and Ms Bulaya be suspended for remaining budget sessions, the eighth session (which comes in September) and the ninth session (in November), a motion that easily sailed through