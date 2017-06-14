14 June 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Lautech Alumni Raise N1.2 Million in Two Days, Target N1 Billion for Troubled University

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Oladeinde Olawoyin

The Alumni Association of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH, on Tuesday said it had raised N1,246,500 in two days.

Bayo Adeyinka, an alumnus and one of the facilitators of the #Fundlautech project, made this disclosure in a chat with PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr. Adeyinka, alongside other former students of the institution, had on Monday in Ibadan unveiled the plan at a news conference organised by the alumni of the school under the tag, #Fundlautech team.

The plan was put in place by the Alumni Association to raise N1 billion within 90 days to help the school solve the funding challenge that has crippled it.

"As at this moment (Day 2), we have raised N1,246,500," Mr. Adeyinka told PREMIUM TIMES Tuesday night.

He, however, said that although the project has attracted some form of criticism from certain quarters, the team will pursue its goal to the end.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that students of the institution on Tuesday expressed scepticism over the plan.

According to the students, any measure that does not offer a lasting solution to the perennial funding challenge is not acceptable to them.

"Raising funds for LAUTECH may sound good to the society because activities will resume, but this is only a way of putting a temporary smile on our faces," Olatunde Bakare, President of the Students' Union Government, had said.

He said for that reason, the efforts of the alumni association was not acceptable to the students.

But Mr. Adeyinka explained that such form of resistance was not unexpected, adding that the team would go ahead with its plan notwithstanding.

"People are enthusiastic about the idea but there are a few pockets of critics. It's a new concept here, so a few resistance is not unexpected," he said.

"We have placed so much emphasis on transparency. The website www.fundlautech.com even has a list of donors for transparency.

"Our goal is to raise N1 billion in 90 days. However, wage bill is N350 million monthly. So, once we get that we can put that on the table so the school can resume while other things like forensic auditing can go on.

"I believe if we achieve some measure of success, this may well herald a new vista for resuscitation of the educational sector in Nigeria," he added.

Nigeria

What UN, Govt Are Doing to Tackle 11 Million Out-of-School Children - Envoy

A former British Prime Minister, Gordon Brown, says the destructive activities of Boko Haram contributed to the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.