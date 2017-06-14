Photo: The Citizen

The statement was issued on Tuesday by TAS Chairperson, Mr Nemes Temba in commemoration of International Albinism Awareness Day.

Tanzania Albinism Society (TAS) has urged the government to raise public awareness of albinism and preventing attacks and discrimination against persons with albinism.

The statement was issued on Tuesday by TAS Chairperson, Mr Nemes Temba in commemoration of International Albinism Awareness Day.

Mr Temba commented that albinism was still profoundly misunderstood, socially and medically, hence more efforts were required to educate the public

People with albinism were facing multiple forms of discrimination worldwide, according to him.

"Erroneous beliefs and myths influenced by superstition, is a leading factor to various forms of stigma and discrimination and put the security and lives of persons with albinism at constant risk," he noted.

According to the information contained in the July 2016 report, the latest report which was presented to the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council in 2017 and included a focus on witchcraft as a key root cause of attacks against persons with albinism.

In the 26 countries where attacks against persons with albinism have been reported to date, all of which are in sub-Saharan Africa, belief in witchcraft and witchcraft practices have been reported, according to the report.