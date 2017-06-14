14 June 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Church Warden Allegedly Dupes Member of N18.5 Million

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Dimeji Kayode-Adedeji

A church warden, Olabanji Oguntayo, has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly duping a businessman of N18.5 million.

The suspect, a warden at the Saviour Anglican Church in Abeokuta, resides in Oke-Ata area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

He allegedly took over some landed property of the victim, Jacob Erinle, ‎and sold them without remittance of the sales.

The arrest of the suspect was effected following a petition written to the police by a Non-Governmental Organisation on behalf of the victim, a pensioner who doubles as an elder (Baba Ijo) of the same church the suspect serves.

The petition accused the suspect of issuing dud cheques, obtaining money by trick and threat to life.

The suspect, sources told PREMIUM TIMES, had earlier been invited by the police on May 17, but was granted bail having produced a surety and agreed to re-appear on May 25.

‎He, however, jumped bail and defaulted, while his surety also absconded having failed to produce him, a police source said.

The 54-year-old suspect was re-arrested on June 12, and pledged to return the money.

The police have, however, resolved to charge him to court for obtaining money under false pretence, stealing and conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

When contacted, the Ogun State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident, stating that the authority would soon charge the suspect to court.

"It is a case of fraud amount to N18.5million. The suspect had earlier jumped bail before he was rearrested and on completion of investigation, he would be charged to court," Mr. Oyeyemi said.

Nigeria

What UN, Govt Are Doing to Tackle 11 Million Out-of-School Children - Envoy

A former British Prime Minister, Gordon Brown, says the destructive activities of Boko Haram contributed to the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.