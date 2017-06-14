Nigeria: Church Warden Allegedly Dupes Member of N18.5 Million

A church warden, Olabanji Oguntayo, has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly duping a businessman of N18.5 million.

The suspect, a warden at the Saviour Anglican Church in Abeokuta, resides in Oke-Ata area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

He allegedly took over some landed property of the victim, Jacob Erinle, ‎and sold them without remittance of the sales.

The arrest of the suspect was effected following a petition written to the police by a Non-Governmental Organisation on behalf of the victim, a pensioner who doubles as an elder (Baba Ijo) of the same church the suspect serves.

The petition accused the suspect of issuing dud cheques, obtaining money by trick and threat to life.

The suspect, sources told PREMIUM TIMES, had earlier been invited by the police on May 17, but was granted bail having produced a surety and agreed to re-appear on May 25.

‎He, however, jumped bail and defaulted, while his surety also absconded having failed to produce him, a police source said.

The 54-year-old suspect was re-arrested on June 12, and pledged to return the money.

The police have, however, resolved to charge him to court for obtaining money under false pretence, stealing and conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

When contacted, the Ogun State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident, stating that the authority would soon charge the suspect to court.

"It is a case of fraud amount to N18.5million. The suspect had earlier jumped bail before he was rearrested and on completion of investigation, he would be charged to court," Mr. Oyeyemi said.