Tanzania: Over 1,500 'Poachers' Arraigned in the Past One Year

Dar es Salaam — At least 1,500 people have been arraigned for allegedly being involved in poaching in a period between July 2016 and June 2017.

Speaking to The Citizen Tanzania Wildlife Association (TAWA) spokesperson Mr Twaha Twaibu said the revelation was made by permanent secretary at the ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism Maj Gen Gaudence Milanzi during a closing ceremony of a training, which brought together 75 wildlife officials from Ugala and Rungwa game reserves and anti-poaching unit from Manyoni.

The closing ceremony was held on Friday in Singida. The PS also revealed that during the period Mr Milanzi said 3,185 poachers were arrested while a total of 270 guns as well as 1,058 round of ammunitions were seized.

The training, which was conducted by trainers from the United States, was held from March 27 and June 5.

The closing ceremony was attended by government officials as well as those from the US embassy in Tanzania.