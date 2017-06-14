13 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Over 1,500 'Poachers' Arraigned in the Past One Year

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alfred Zacharia

Dar es Salaam — At least 1,500 people have been arraigned for allegedly being involved in poaching in a period between July 2016 and June 2017.

Speaking to The Citizen Tanzania Wildlife Association (TAWA) spokesperson Mr Twaha Twaibu said the revelation was made by permanent secretary at the ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism Maj Gen Gaudence Milanzi during a closing ceremony of a training, which brought together 75 wildlife officials from Ugala and Rungwa game reserves and anti-poaching unit from Manyoni.

The closing ceremony was held on Friday in Singida. The PS also revealed that during the period Mr Milanzi said 3,185 poachers were arrested while a total of 270 guns as well as 1,058 round of ammunitions were seized.

The training, which was conducted by trainers from the United States, was held from March 27 and June 5.

The closing ceremony was attended by government officials as well as those from the US embassy in Tanzania.

Tanzania

EAC Admits Serious Shortage of Qualified Medical Specialists

The East African Community (EAC) partner states have a serious shortage of qualified medical specialists, a recent… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.