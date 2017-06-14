13 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: People With Albinism in Mbeya Fail to Commemorate Their Day

By Brandy Nelson

The International Albinism Awareness Day was marked on Tuesday in Mbeya Region without the presence of the targeted group on claim that there was no money for fare to enable their travel from the areas they were living.

Speaking during the marking of the day celebrated regionally at Mbeya Zone Referral Hospital Hospital, the Acting Social Work Officer for Mbeya Region, Ms Grace Ngairo, said the situation was a result of lack of a budget and information delay about the commemoration.

"A letter about the marking of the day came late, although there is no budget for celebrating the day as it was in the past years. So, we have failed to make the targeted people travel and participate in celebrating the day," Ms Ngairo said.

She said the Day was usually preceded by debates involving stakeholders and the targeted group of people living with albinism, who were offered an opportunity to explain about the challenges facing them and the government, on its part, would get a chance of laying down strategies on how to support them.

