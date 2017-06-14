14 June 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Inkuba Boxing Club Dominate Memorial Tourney

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jejje Muhinde

Inkuba Boxing Club have continued to dominate the local boxing scene after winning this year's Boxing Memorial Tournament.

Over the weekend, the club clinched the 4th edition of the commemoration boxing event that concluded on Sunday at Rafiki Sports club. The Kigali based club walked away with seven Gold medals and the national trophy.

Jean Pierre Cyiza, the Inkuba boxing club captain and national boxer attributed his achievement to great experience from their coach Hussein Cyubahiro whose focus and passion for the sport has seen them dominate.

"We have a good coach; this is the reason why we have managed to have more pugilists in the national team heading to Congo Brazzaville to compete at the African Boxing Championship this month," Cyiza said

Since 2013, the Kigali based boxing club has dominated not only the memorial tournaments four times but also the national boxing championship.

Cyiza was too good for Kimisagara boxer Emmanuel Bibutsuhoze beating him by 3-1 points in three rounds of the 60kg category.

Another Inkuba boxer Jacques Iravamunba overcame Aime Iraneza by 3-2 points in the 30kg weight to win Gold.

Inkuba's Pacifique Irakiza beat Aron Nsengiyumva by 2-1 points in one of the thrilling memorial fights and Pacifique Niyonzima had a walk over because his opponent Aron Akimana failed to turn up.

Only 13 boxing fights from three boxing clubs took part in this year's memorial tournament held to honor those who passed away during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Inkuba won 7 Gold Medal and winner's trophy, Kimisagara and Remera Boxing Clubs tied in the second position after winning three Gold medals each.

