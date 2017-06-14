A 73-year-old HIV+ grandpa who stole 100kg of maize cobs worth $15 from a cabinet's minister's farm in Headlands walked from the court a free man after he was slapped with a wholly suspended three months jail term.

Chinava Dzumbunu, who was employed at a farm owned by Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa, pleaded guilty to theft charges when he appeared before Rusape magistrate Elizabeth Hanzi.

He was slapped with a wholly suspended three months jail term on conditions.

Asked why he committed the offence, Dzumbunu pleaded for mercy saying he wanted money for his upkeep because he was on medication.

"Your worship, I stole because I wanted money for my upkeep. Please forgive me I am also on medication. I am HIV positive," Dzumbunu said.

Prosecutors told the court that the incident occurred on June 3 this year at the Chinamasa Farm in Headlands.

Court heard that at around 10am, Dzumbunu stole maize cobs which amounted to 100kgs worth $15 after his night shift and packed them into two sacks.

He was however, noticed by security guard Honest Doto who supervises the other workers in the absence of their employer.

Doto arrested him and informed their employer, the minister's wife Monica Chinamasa. Dzumbunu was later handed over to police.