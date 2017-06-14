13 June 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Diplomat Rwabiita Laid to Rest

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Monitor
Former Ibanda South MP, minister and Ugandan ambassador Deo K. Rwabiita has died.
By Elly Karenzi

Ibanda — Homesteads cleared, village paths conveyed and the compound filled. Residents, relatives, friends, government and religious officials and people of diverse backgrounds from across the country on Monday converged at Kyaruhimbi village in Nyabuhikye, Ibanda district to bid the final farewell to former Ibanda South MP and Ambassador Deo Kajunzire Rwabiita.

The surging crowds confirmed Rwabiita was a legend.

Rwabiita served as Member of Parliament for 14 years, first as MP for Ibanda County and later Ibanda South when the county was split into South and North constituencies. He was later posted as Uganda's ambassador to various European countries.

The requiem mass was conducted at his residence in Kyaruhimbi. It was led by Pastor Laban Jumba of Deliverance Church under the Pentecostal faith in Kansanga, Makindye in Kampala. He urged the faithful to always be prepared because death knocks any time.

Rwabiita was laid to rest at 4.00pm. Rwabiita who was a staunch Catholic since his childhood changed faith in 2012 to join the Deliverance Church and became a born-again Christian.

In his tribute, the Minister for Karamoja Affairs and current MP for Ibanda South, Eng. John Byabagambi praised Rwabiita for setting up many projects in education, health and creating Ibanda town council which is now a municipality when he was still a Member of Parliament.

Mr Byabagambi said because of Rwabiita's outstanding contribution to Ibanda's development, Ibanda municipal council under Mayor Deus Rogers Mulinde passed a resolution to name one of the streets Deo Rwabiita. The Rwabiita Street exists to-date.

Mr Byabagambi explained that Rwabiita was not accorded a state funeral by Parliament because of the 9th National Hero's Day celebrations on Friday, which were preceded by the reading of the National Budget.

He said Parliament also had adjourned for recess. Mr Byabagambi promised the mourners that after the recess, he would table a motion in Parliament in honour of Rwabiita.

Speaker after speaker gave glowing tribute to Rwabiita as a father of Ibanda, author of several books and a man who supported education.

In her tribute, the widow Mrs Connie Rwabiita, said the couple led a good life during their 40-year marriage. She said she and her husband had retired and all their five children have completed education. She said her husband died at a time when they had just started enjoying the fruits of their marriage.

She thanked President Museveni whom she said promised that the government would meet Rwabiita's medical bills including burial arrangements.

The widow told mourners that her husband had spent one year and six months at Kiruddu Hospital, an auxiliary of Mulago Hospital, battling diabetes and hypertension.

The Anglican Bishop of Ankole Diocese, Rt. Rev. Sheldon Mwesigwa reminded mourners that the Bible puts the life span of a person at 70 years, although some people clock 80. But the bishop said entering the 80-age bracket would be to invite immense suffering.

Rwabiita died aged 74.

Uganda

Ruling Party MPs Split Over Presidential Age-Limit

Ahead of their planned annual retreat this year, ruling NRM MPs are struggling to build broad support for their push for… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.