Rwanda: Children Killed at Former Eto-Kicukiro During Genocide Honoured

Children killed at former Kicukiro Technical School, better known as ETO, during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, were last weekend honoured.

The event, organised by IPRC-Kigali, in collaboration with Ndayisaba Fabrice Foundation, an NGO that conducts memorials in schools, saw students, school administration, politicians, lecturers and NGO staff pay tribute to the children who lost their lives during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in the area.

The chief guest, Senator Narcisse Musabeyezu, reminded students that some of their misguided colleagues participated in the Genocide and urged them to stay away from such extremist views.

"Avoid any kind of extremist ideology that could be instilled in you by either parents or teachers," he said.

Musabeyezu urged teachers to put emphasis on genocide ideology studies so that the young ones do not forget the past.

IPRC-Kigali principal Diogene Murindahabi said remembering the horror that befell the former school helps children's minds to grow without hatred and divisionism.

Morris Ujeneza, the child protection and promotion officer at National Commission for Children, said 437 children were among the over 3,000 Tutsi killed at Nyanza during the Genocide.

He advised students that it was their right to reject genocide ideology.

Vianney Mudumizi, the head teacher, George Fox Kagarama Primary School, said primary schools should not abandon Genocide commemmoration.

"It is important to remember the Genocide at all levels to keep the memory alive in young students," he said.

Genocide history of Kicukiro Technical School ETOO

When the Genocide began on April 7, 1994, thousands of Tutsi from various corners of Kicukiro sought refuge at former ETO-Kicukirobecause the school was a base of the United Assistance Missions for Rwanda (UNAMIR) peacekeeping forces. However, they would later abandon them in the hands of machete-wielding Interahamwe militia that later killed over 3000 of those that had sought refuge at the school.