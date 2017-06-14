13 June 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Nisa Chief Issues Tough Warning to Armed Mogadishu Politicians Over Disarmament Exercise

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nisa Chief Abdullahi Mohamed Sambaloolshe has warned Mogadishu politicians from intefering with the ongoing disarmament Programme .

"Our target is noy only Alshabaab but also armed politicians who are part of the insecurity in Mogadishu" Sambaloolshe said at a Press Conference on Tuesday.

"We as security agents guarantee the security of all politicians and businessmen and ordinary citizen. They have to hand over their heavy guns" he said.

The disarmament exercise has faced several challenges.

Some against the exercise have claimed that it is been conducted on clanism.

Majority of ordinary Mogadishu residents however welcomed the exercise.

Notably a beefed up security during the month of Ramadan has seen lesser attacks from militant group Alshabaab compared to previous years.

Somalia

Int'l Naval Coalition Step up Fight Against Somali Pirates

An international naval coalition is stepping up its presence in the Bab Al Mandeb strait in response to attacks on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.