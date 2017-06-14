Somalia: Nisa Chief Issues Tough Warning to Armed Mogadishu Politicians Over Disarmament Exercise

Nisa Chief Abdullahi Mohamed Sambaloolshe has warned Mogadishu politicians from intefering with the ongoing disarmament Programme .

"Our target is noy only Alshabaab but also armed politicians who are part of the insecurity in Mogadishu" Sambaloolshe said at a Press Conference on Tuesday.

"We as security agents guarantee the security of all politicians and businessmen and ordinary citizen. They have to hand over their heavy guns" he said.

The disarmament exercise has faced several challenges.

Some against the exercise have claimed that it is been conducted on clanism.

Majority of ordinary Mogadishu residents however welcomed the exercise.

Notably a beefed up security during the month of Ramadan has seen lesser attacks from militant group Alshabaab compared to previous years.