Burundi University Commemorates 22nd Anniversary of Students' Killings

"Those who were killed were had come to study. We have to accept what happened and assume our responsibilities" says Gaspard Banyankimbona, Rector of the Burundi University. He has said that this Tuesday on the occasion of the commemoration of 22nd anniversary of the killings that occurred at the University of Burundi from 11 to 12 June 1995.

He says the University of Burundi must learn from past events and the consequences suffered so that perpetrator would appear in court and be punished according to the law.

"We based on these killings that occurred in the public universities in June 1995 to show solidarity with the victims", says Banyankimbona. He also says it is time for University officials and students to reconcile and learn from history. "The aim of this commemoration is rather the promotion of peace and reconciliation than stirring up hatred", he says.

Abbot Jérèmie Bukene who celebrated the Mass said people should not kill each other. "The assassinations on university campuses are very shameful and disqualify at the same time the same public institution which is meant to train leaders of the country", he says.

François Xavier Nsabimana, representative of the victims, says this commemoration will help students grow in love and fraternity. "Instead of focusing only on the academic activities, lecturers and university officials would always be on the students' side", says Nsabimana. He, however, says justice would work so that the "accused" appear in court and be punished according to the law..