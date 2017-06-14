14 June 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Fake ID Card Printing Ring Busted

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Felex Share

Police have arrested people in Harare who were allegedly printing fake national identity documents and the suspects will appear in court soon. In a statement yesterday, the Registrar-General's Office said the system was alert to any shenanigans. "The Registrar-General security got a tip off about criminals who are printing fake national identity documents and sought the assistance of the police to arrest the culprits," the RG's office said.

"The culprits were indeed arrested and are in police custody. The Registrar-General (Mr Tobaiwa Mudede) recently had workshops in Harare and Bulawayo on document fraud, encouraging individuals and the corporate world to verify with the department on any civil registration document whose authenticity they are not satisfied with."

The RG's Office said it had the capacity to detect fraudulent documents.

"It is advised that people should not part with goods, property or money if they are in doubt of the document which their client has presented," read the statement.

"The department has a robust civil registration system and state-of-the- art equipment which is able to detect fraudulent documents.'

The RG's office added: "Also because of the vibrant and technologically advanced system that the Registrar-General's Department developed, people are encouraged to change their metal identity documents (IDs) to the biometric machine readable polythene-sythentic card."

At a workshop in Bulawayo last week, Mr Mudede said companies and individuals were losing millions of dollars due to fraud involving fake identification documents.

He said there was an increase in people who present fake identification documents to claim from deceased estates, process international visas, claim compensation from insurance companies, get employment or defraud companies and individuals.

Mr Mudede said it was important for authorities to check with his office before processing anything as some people were producing counterfeit documents.

"From 2004 we have gone biometric and our documents have a lot of security features of international standards," he said.

"While we are doing this, there are those who want to live on fraud. They produce counterfeits which are similar to our documents. They go to the authorities and produce these counterfeits. The authorities don't have machines to verify. They look at the documents which look genuine and process benefits on the basis of what they have been given."

Zimbabwe

Govt Bans Grain Imports From Neighbouring Countries

Zimbabwe has banned the import of grain after enjoying a bumper crop that authorities hope will be enough to feed the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.