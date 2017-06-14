13 June 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Gunmen Kill a Businessman in Godinlabe Village

A well-known businessman has been shot dead in a drive-by shooting in Godinlabe district in Galgadud region of central Somalia on Tuesday, June 13.

Local residents said the businessman was critically wounded when his vehicle has been sprayed with bullets by unidentified gunmen at an illegal checkpoint in the area.

The trader who name has not yet been released was rushed to a medical clinic, where has been pronounced dead by the doctors.

No group has claimed responsibility for the murder of the businessman.

