14 June 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: MDC-T Says 'Firmly United' Behind Tsvangirai's Leadership

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Standard
MDC-T supporters (file photo).

The opposition MDC-T party has insisted that it is united under the leadership of Morgan Tsvangirai, denying reports its veteran leader may be ousted.

The party was reacting after media reports claimed that Tsvangirai's elected deputy Thokozani Khupe was plotting to topple him with the connivance of National People's Party leader Joice Mujuru.

The former premier has three deputies but only Khupe was elected at congress; the other two - Nelson Chamisa and Elias Mudziri - were handpicked by Tsvangirai.

However, MDC-T national spokesman Obert Gutu trashed claims that Tsvangirai was under pressure.

"We would like to make it abundantly clear that vice president Thokozani Khupe is not working with Dr Joice Mujuru, or with anyone for that matter, to oust President Morgan Tsvangirai as the leader of our mighty party," said Gutu.

"We would like to place it on public record that President Morgan Tsvangirai is a powerful and magnetic political brand.

"His visionary leadership of the MDC has enabled our party to emerge as arguably the largest and most popular political party in Zimbabwe. The MDC is the real deal, the only game in town."

Khupe and Mujuru have featured prominently at rallies Women's Electoral Convergence (WEC) which is campaigning to rally the female vote ahead of next year's crunch elections.

Gutu said Tsvangirai was supportive of the initiative and Khupe's involvement.

"President Morgan Tsvangirai is actually very supportive of the activities of WEC and he has encouraged female leaders within the MDC to take an active part in mobilizing the female vote."

Zimbabwe

Govt Bans Grain Imports From Neighbouring Countries

Zimbabwe has banned the import of grain after enjoying a bumper crop that authorities hope will be enough to feed the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.