The opposition MDC-T party has insisted that it is united under the leadership of Morgan Tsvangirai, denying reports its veteran leader may be ousted.

The party was reacting after media reports claimed that Tsvangirai's elected deputy Thokozani Khupe was plotting to topple him with the connivance of National People's Party leader Joice Mujuru.

The former premier has three deputies but only Khupe was elected at congress; the other two - Nelson Chamisa and Elias Mudziri - were handpicked by Tsvangirai.

However, MDC-T national spokesman Obert Gutu trashed claims that Tsvangirai was under pressure.

"We would like to make it abundantly clear that vice president Thokozani Khupe is not working with Dr Joice Mujuru, or with anyone for that matter, to oust President Morgan Tsvangirai as the leader of our mighty party," said Gutu.

"We would like to place it on public record that President Morgan Tsvangirai is a powerful and magnetic political brand.

"His visionary leadership of the MDC has enabled our party to emerge as arguably the largest and most popular political party in Zimbabwe. The MDC is the real deal, the only game in town."

Khupe and Mujuru have featured prominently at rallies Women's Electoral Convergence (WEC) which is campaigning to rally the female vote ahead of next year's crunch elections.

Gutu said Tsvangirai was supportive of the initiative and Khupe's involvement.

"President Morgan Tsvangirai is actually very supportive of the activities of WEC and he has encouraged female leaders within the MDC to take an active part in mobilizing the female vote."