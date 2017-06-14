Sudan: Report On Plan of National Civil Defence Council for Rainy Season Discussed

Khartoum — The technical committee of the governance and administration sector, chaired by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of the Presidency, Tareq Haj Ali, reviewed in its meeting Tuesday a report of the Ministry of Interior on the rainy season in the year 2016 and the plan of the National Civil Defence Council for the rainy season of the year 2017.

The technical committee has underscored the importance of the early provision of the required funds for the National Civil Defence Council for warding off the rainfall disasters.

The report has pointed to the current remarkable rise in the Nile water levels.