Sudan: Presidential Assistant - Sudan Stands Firm in Face of Plots

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid has stressed that Sudan is currently passing a stage in its history that requires unifying the internal front and moving forwards to the building of the state and combatting poverty and illiteracy
Mahmoud told a Ramadan Iftar (breakfast) gathering in which political leaders and parliamentarians at his home in Khartoum evening Monday that Sudan holds together the social unity and is characterized by its diversity at which all forms of plotting are broken.