Sudan: Presidential Assistant - Sudan Stands Firm in Face of Plots

The Minister of International Cooperation the Ambassador Idris Suleiman stressed the importance of benefiting from… Read more »

Mahmoud told a Ramadan Iftar (breakfast) gathering in which political leaders and parliamentarians at his home in Khartoum evening Monday that Sudan holds together the social unity and is characterized by its diversity at which all forms of plotting are broken.

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid has stressed that Sudan is currently passing a stage in its history that requires unifying the internal front and moving forwards to the building of the state and combatting poverty and illiteracy

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.