Sudan and UNESCO Sign Agreement to Boost Radio Transmission in Eastern Sudan Rural Areas

Khartoum — Sudan and the United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization UNESCO on Tuesday signed an agreement on funding the enhancement of radio broadcasting in eastern Sudan's rural areas, within the context of the East Sudan accords.

The Undersecretary at the Ministry of Information, Ambassador Yassir Khidir, signed for the Sudan while Sudan, UNESCO representative to Sudan Pavel Kroupkine, signed for the organization.

Dr. Ahmed Bilal Osman, the Minister for Information, told the signing ceremony that the Italian backed agreement to meet the shortcoming in transmission and to help boost human development and spreading the lofty value among the rural communities in the Sudan, thus creating a climate conducive to development and peace sustainability.

He said he expects the project to expand and to cover the Blue Nile, and Darfur State of western Sudan.

The Italian ambassador to the Sudan, Fabrizio Lobasso, said on his part that Sudan is currently witnessing a noticeable development in the media and communications and that this agreement is expected to push forwards this development in the communication and media fields.

He said the aim is to create a better life for the rural communities in the health, education, justice and knowledge areas.