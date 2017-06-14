Sudan: First Vice - President Informed On Performance of Ministry of Tourism

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, received in his office at the Council of Ministers Tuesday the Minister of Tourism, Antiquities and Wildlife, Dr. Mohamed Abu-Zaid Mustafa, and reviewed the ministry's performance and its efforts in implementing a number of tourism projects, especially the tourism survey project.

In a press statement, the minister said that he briefed the First Vice - President on implementation of the tourism survey project in the first stage country-wide.

He said that the meeting has touched on the traditional industries' project, especially that it is one of the projects that complies with the government program for alleviating poverty and enhancing the citizens' living conditions.

Dr. Abu-Zaid indicated that his ministry has embarked on formulating the national tourism map that will be forwarded to the Secretary General of the World Tourism Organization in order to find donors for the tourism projects.

He said that the meeting also touched on the participation of the travel and tourism agencies in the Hajj of the current year.