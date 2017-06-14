Sudan: Parliament Provisional Orders On Criminal Procedure Law and Act of Ministry of Justice

Khartoum — The National Assembly (Parliament), chaired by the Speaker Prof. Ibrahim Ahmed Omer, Tuesday approved the reports of its Legislation and Justice and Human Rights Committee on the provisional orders on the Act of the Ministry of Justice and the Criminal Procedure Law for the year 2017.
Head of the committee said that the provisional orders comply with the political and constitutional developments in the country, implementation of the national dialogue recommendations, the separation of the Public Prosecution from the Ministry of Justice, the Council of Ministers' decision (140) for the year 2015 and the adopted state reform program.