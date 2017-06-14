13 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minister for Youth Meet FIFA Delegation

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Minister for Youth, Dr Abdul Karim Musa, on Tuesday received a delegation from the Federation of Football association FIFA in the presence of Dr Mutasim Jaafar and Magid shams Eddin and Usama Atta al Manan and Mohamed Sidahmed of the Sudanese Football Association

The meeting discussed the statute of the Sudanese football association and the amendment required to streamline the status of the association with FIFA basic system.

The FIFA delegation said they also came to the Sudan to get a firsthand information about the current crisis in the Sudanese football with the existence of two football associations.

The minister has underlined the need to reach a solution to avert any threat of freezing Sudan football activities.

The Minister has stressed however that it was imperative for the FIFA delegation to meet with the elected football association elected recently, and headed by gen Abdul Rahman Sirulkhatim.

Sudan

Minister of Intl Cooperation Underlines Fair Distribution of Foreign Aid

The Minister of International Cooperation the Ambassador Idris Suleiman stressed the importance of benefiting from… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.