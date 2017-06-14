Sudan: Minister for Youth Meet FIFA Delegation

Khartoum — The Minister for Youth, Dr Abdul Karim Musa, on Tuesday received a delegation from the Federation of Football association FIFA in the presence of Dr Mutasim Jaafar and Magid shams Eddin and Usama Atta al Manan and Mohamed Sidahmed of the Sudanese Football Association

The meeting discussed the statute of the Sudanese football association and the amendment required to streamline the status of the association with FIFA basic system.

The FIFA delegation said they also came to the Sudan to get a firsthand information about the current crisis in the Sudanese football with the existence of two football associations.

The minister has underlined the need to reach a solution to avert any threat of freezing Sudan football activities.

The Minister has stressed however that it was imperative for the FIFA delegation to meet with the elected football association elected recently, and headed by gen Abdul Rahman Sirulkhatim.