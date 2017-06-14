13 June 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: North Darfur Sends Medics to Camp Fire Victims

Korma — "The situation in the camp near Korma necessitates the need for a medical convoy," the State Minister of Health in North Darfur said following the massive fire that broke out on Friday and killed six displaced people.

Yesterday the Ministry of Health said that the medical convoy should provide medical and therapeutic services to the victims in Shoba camp. The camp is situated near Korma and a base of the African Union-United Nations Mission in Darfur (Unamid).

An initial estimation of the destruction wreaked by the fire on Friday includes the death of six people, more than 1,000 homes burned, and hundreds of families displaced.

Doctor Munir Mohamed Matar, the director-general of the ministry, stated that the convoy would travel to Korma in the coming days.

Additionally, about 100 families have been living in the open since Shoba camp suffered from a fire two weeks before, on Tuesday 30 April. An eight-year-old boy was killed and 300 homes with all their contents were lost, a camp sheikh reported at the time.

