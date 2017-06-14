13 June 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Nine Villagers Kidnapped in South Darfur

Mershing / Zalingei — Nine people were kidnapped from a village in South Darfur. Carjackers in Central Darfur were intercepted by a military force on Monday.

Gunmen found the dead body of one of their relatives last week, a sheikh in Jurof, east of Mershing, told Radio Dabanga. In retaliation, they rode their camels to Jurof, attacked and kidnapped nine villagers.

They demanded SDG160,000 ($23,829) for the release of Abdelgader Saleh, his brother Mustafa Saleh, Saddam Hussein, Tawfig Adam, Tahir Abusakin, Adam Mohamed Adam, Abdallah Mohamed Abdallah, Younis Eltaher, and Abdelrazeg Mohamed Adam.

The families of the kidnapped villagers have appealed to local authorities and human rights organisations to intervene to release them, and to stop the abuses by gunmen.

Soldiers arrest car thieves

On Monday, militiamen intercepted two commercial vehicles on the Zalingei-Um Dukhun road in Central Darfur. They robbed the passengers of their goods. A local military force managed to recover the stolen items and capture two of the thieves.

