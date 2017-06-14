Sudan: Central Darfur Also Bans Unlicensed Vehicles

Zalingei — Central Darfur plans to collect unlicensed weapons from civilians and prevent the movement of vehicles without number plates in its cities, in imitation of other Darfur states.

On Monday, the state's deputy police chief, Brig. Tarig El Rashid announced the plan after a meeting of the state security committee.

El Rashid added that the campaign will also include vehicles that carry no license plates and block them from the roads in Central Darfur's larger towns.

The campaign would be implemented in the coming days. "The implementation process will begin with announcements, followed by the inventory and finally the collection of arms. This will include all the localities in Central Darfur, in line with the campaigns of the rest of Darfur states."

West Darfur completed its registration of unregistered vehicles in April, after North and South Darfur.

There are thousands of unregistered vehicles in Darfur. North and South Darfur, and later West Darfur started campaigns to confiscate or register all unlicensed vehicles in an attempt to decrease the number of illegal vehicles - often used by outlaws and criminals.