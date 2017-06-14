14 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Foundation Seeks End to Elderly People's Abuse

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Maureen Onochie

The Dave Omokaro Foundation is seeking to put an end to acts of abuse against elderly people.

Speaking when she visited the Headquarter of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Executive Director of the foundation, Dr Emem Omokaro said it was unfortunate that people steal money from elderly people, deny them easy access to transportation and maltreat them physically.

She blamed governments for not enforcing policies that will protect the elderly in the society such as ensuring they do not go through stress to get their pensions.

Omokaro said their visit was to seek partnership with the commission to protect the cause of the elderly people in the society hence.

She announced the June 15 as the world's elderly abuse awareness day and the essence was to seek acceptance, inclusion and protection of the rights of the elderly.

Responding, Acting Secretary of the commission, Oti Ovrawah said the commission has the mandate to protect the rights of Nigerians hence they were ready to go into partnership with the foundation to protect the elders.

Nigeria

False Asset Declaration Charge - Saraki Discharged, Acquitted

The Code of Conduct Tribunal has dismissed the case of false asset declaration against Nigeria’s Senate President,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.