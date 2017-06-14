Nigeria: Foundation Seeks End to Elderly People's Abuse

The Dave Omokaro Foundation is seeking to put an end to acts of abuse against elderly people.

Speaking when she visited the Headquarter of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Executive Director of the foundation, Dr Emem Omokaro said it was unfortunate that people steal money from elderly people, deny them easy access to transportation and maltreat them physically.

She blamed governments for not enforcing policies that will protect the elderly in the society such as ensuring they do not go through stress to get their pensions.

Omokaro said their visit was to seek partnership with the commission to protect the cause of the elderly people in the society hence.

She announced the June 15 as the world's elderly abuse awareness day and the essence was to seek acceptance, inclusion and protection of the rights of the elderly.

Responding, Acting Secretary of the commission, Oti Ovrawah said the commission has the mandate to protect the rights of Nigerians hence they were ready to go into partnership with the foundation to protect the elders.