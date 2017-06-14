14 June 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Cricket - Zimbabwe Take On Scotland

Photo: The Herald
Zimbabwean cricketer John Nyumbu (file photo).

The Zimbabwe senior men's cricket, the Chevrons, have arrived in Scotland ahead of the two One Day Internationals against the hosts.

The first match is on Thursday and the second one is on Saturday at The Grange.

The last time Zimbabwe played Scotland was during the 2016 ICC World Twenty20 tournament, when Zimbabwe won by 11 runs.

In a statement, Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) spokesperson Darlington Majonga said the team will be forced to use indoor facilities due to water logged pitches.

"Because Scotland are hosting Namibia in the second of two International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cricket League Championship 50-over matches at The Grange, and rain has made all the other alternate venues in the Scottish capital unplayable, Zimbabwe will practise at an indoor facility today," he said.

Majonga added that some Zimbabwean players who are based in Europe are expected to join camp ahead of the first ODI.

"Ryan Burl, who is with the Zimbabwe academy side training and playing in England, joined the national squad last night, while two other academy players - Tarisai Musakanda and Richard Ngarava - were expected in Edinburgh from Liverpool this morning (Tuesday)," said Majonga.

After the Scotland leg of the tour, the Chevrons, head to the Netherlands and wrap up their tour with a date against Sri Lanka. Three ODIs against Netherlands will be played on the June 21, 23 and 25.

After the European leg of their tour, Zimbabwe will proceed to Sri Lanka for five ODI matches and one Test match.

The ODI matches are on the 30th of June, and the 2nd, 6th, 8th and 10th of July. The Test match begins on July 14.

