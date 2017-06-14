Kenya: President Kenyatta Receives Credentials From Eight New Envoys

press release

President Uhuru Kenyatta today received credentials from eight incoming envoys.

The envoys he received at State Lodge, Eldoret, were the Ambassador of Iraq, Zaid Izzadin Mohamednoori Noori, the Ambassador of Philippines, Uriel Norman Garibay and the new Tanzanian High Commissioner, Dr Pindi Hazara Chana.

The President also received credentials from Javier Garcia De Viedma Bernaldo De Quiros, who is the new Ambassador from Spain to Kenya, and Remy Barampama, Ambassador of Burundi to Kenya.

The other envoys were Ambassador Brigadier General Mosese Tikoitoga (Fiji), Ambassador Moussa Nebie (Burkina Faso) and Ambassador George Patten from Liberia. The last three are non-resident Ambassadors.

Speaking at the ceremony held today morning, President Kenyatta assured the new envoys of his Government's readiness to work with them to expand diplomatic and trade relations between their countries and Kenya.

"I welcome you to Kenya and look forward to working with you for the mutual benefits of our nations," said President Kenyatta.

While presenting their credentials to President Kenyatta, the envoys expressed their appreciation of the strong and cordial relations that exist between their respective countries and Kenya.

The Liberian envoy, Mr Patten, said he takes up his role at a stage when the nation of Liberia is refocusing its relationship with Kenya.

He said the people of Liberia are grateful for the role Kenya is playing in Africa and especially for how it has stood by the people of Liberia.

He cited the role Kenya is playing in improving Liberia's human resource capital through training of public sector workers.

Mr Patten also said Liberia is indebted to Kenya after President Kenyatta spearheaded African efforts to support the West African nation when it was faced with the Ebola outbreak.

"These kind gestures will remain indelible in our nation's history and in the minds of all Liberians," said Ambassador Patten.

The Ambassador of Iraq said he would work to renew and expand the relations that existed between Kenya and his country, which were established in 1967.

He extended an invitation from the Iraqi government for Kenya to open an Embassy in Baghdad.

"The government of Iraq is extending an invitation for Kenya to open an embassy in Baghdad and has already allocated land for that purpose," said the envoy. He commended Kenya for the impressive economic growth achieved in the recent past.

President Kenyatta said the Government will work closely with the envoy to expand existing opportunities and open up new one.

The envoy from the Philippines said his duty will be to strengthen the diplomatic and economic ties between Kenya and his country that have existed for the last 50 years.

President Kenyatta said Kenya and the Philippines share common challenges and his Government is keen on strengthening the ties for mutual benefit.

The Spanish Ambassador delivered special greetings to President Kenyatta from King Felipe VI. Mr De Quiros said his target is to succeed in expanding and consolidating existing relations for mutual benefits.