13 June 2017

Kenya Presidency (Nairobi)

Kenya: President Kenyatta Recommends 35 Percent Tax on Betting

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

President Uhuru Kenyatta has recommended that betting, lotteries and gaming activities should be taxed at the rate of 35 percent.

The President made the recommendation in a memorandum to the Speaker of the National Assembly after rejecting to assent to the Finance Bill, 2017, which was meant to amend the laws relating to various taxes and duties.

The President said he has rejected the Bill because Parliament deleted the clause that was designed to discourage the youth from engaging in betting.

The purpose of Amendment of Section 59 B of Cap 469 was to "discourage Kenyans, and especially the youth, in directing their focus on betting, lottery and gaming activities instead of productive economic engagement, a vice that is likely to degenerate into a social disaster."

The proposal, which read, "29. Section 59B of the Betting, Lotteries and Gaming Act is amended in subsection (1) by deleting the word "fifteen" and substituting therefor the word "fifty" was however dropped when Parliament passed the Bill.

"This totally negates the spirit underlying the proposal to have the betting tax rasied as pointed above," said the President in his proposal signed today.

He has recommended that Clause 29 of the Bill be reinstated with amendment to read: "Section 59B of the Betting, Lotteries and Gaming Act is amended in subsection (1) by deleting the word "fifteen" and substituting therefor the words "thirty-five."

Kenya

2 Rescued, 2 Dead After Nairobi Building Collapses

The death toll from the collapsed Kware building has rises to two after a woman rescued from the rubble succumbed and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Kenya Presidency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.