The Director General, National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA), Dr. Rufus Ebegba, has debunked the information by some farmers that Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) have affected their farms, saying, for now, there are no any GMO in the Nigerian environment.

Ebegba told journalists in an interview in Abuja said nobody should panic because no unsafe GMOs would be allowed into the country.

"There are no GMOs being grown anywhere in the country, the ones we have in this country are for experimental purpose, so there are no GMOs in any farm but if anybody has any evidence of GMO, he should come and tell us and give us specimens.

"Of late, some groups parading themselves as representatives of civil societies and farmers have been going around leading protests for the repeal of the NBMA Act. There is no iota of truth in what they are saying," he said.