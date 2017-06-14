14 June 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Reinforcing Youth Organizational Capacity

Keren — A workshop aimed at reinforcing youth organizational capacity and thereby enable them become productive members of society was recently held in the sub-zones of Hagaz, Keren, Geleb, Elaberid, Hamelmalo and Adi-Tekelezan.

Noting that the PFDJ and the Government are striving to enhance youth capacity through training programs, Ms. Amete Neguse, Head of PFDJ in Keren sub-zone, called on the youth to strive for coping with challenges and make proper use of the available opportunities.

Likewise, Mr. Azazi Bereketab, Head of NUEYS branch in Anseba region, said that the Union is exerting efforts to enable the youth acquire knowledge and professional skill.

