14 June 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: NUEW Board Congress

Asmara — The National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW) held Board congress in the sub-zones of Berik, Serejeka and Gala-Nefhi, Central region. Branch heads of the Union presented three-year report and activities of the Board conducted in the sub-zones.

According to reports, significant achievements have been registered regarding raising the awareness of members, combating harmful practices and extending loan. The Head of Organizational and Political Affairs at the NUEW, Ms. Solome Gebreselasie, said that the Board conducted congress in the 16 sub-zones of the Central region as well as seminars regarding the role of women in nation-building.

The participants conducted discussion on the reports presented and elected new board members for a three-year term. They also adopted resolution on strengthening efforts to alleviate the problems women are encountering, besides looking for additional income generating activities, conduct awareness-raising programs and strengthen relations with stakeholders.

Similarly, a meeting was held in Gelalo sub-zone, towards strengthening women's organizational capacity. Ms. Jim'a Raki, Head of the NUEW branch in the sub-zone, called on women to make judicious use of social service provision institutions.

