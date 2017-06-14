Eritrea: NRS Region - Progress in Availability of Secondary Schools

Massawa — The distribution of secondary schools in the Northern Red Sea region has witnessed progress, according to Mr. Seid Saleh, Head of secondary schools in the region. He noted that a total of 272 schools have been built in the post-independence period.

Stating that growth in the distribution of schools has boosted the number of student enrolment at all levels. Mr. Seid further disclosed that new schools have been built in Bada administrative area, Gelalo sub-zone and in the administrative areas of Kamchewa, Afabet sub-zone, in a bid to provide educational opportunity for pastoralists and nationals residing in remote areas.

A number of students from the Northern Red Sea region who attended the Secondary School Leaving Examination have scored good result that enabled them join tertiary education.