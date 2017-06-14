14 June 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: NRS Region - Progress in Availability of Secondary Schools

Tagged:

Related Topics

Massawa — The distribution of secondary schools in the Northern Red Sea region has witnessed progress, according to Mr. Seid Saleh, Head of secondary schools in the region. He noted that a total of 272 schools have been built in the post-independence period.

Stating that growth in the distribution of schools has boosted the number of student enrolment at all levels. Mr. Seid further disclosed that new schools have been built in Bada administrative area, Gelalo sub-zone and in the administrative areas of Kamchewa, Afabet sub-zone, in a bid to provide educational opportunity for pastoralists and nationals residing in remote areas.

A number of students from the Northern Red Sea region who attended the Secondary School Leaving Examination have scored good result that enabled them join tertiary education.

Eritrea

NUEW Board Congress

The National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW) held Board congress in the sub-zones of Berik, Serejeka and Gala-Nefhi,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.