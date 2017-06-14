14 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Flood Washes Off Bridge Linking South-West to North

By Ahmed Tahir Ajobe

Minna — Flood occasioned by a downpour has washed off a bridge in Tatabu and Gidan Moin communities linking the North-west around Jebba/Mokwa/Kontagora axis with the South-west.

The road is one of the many federal highways linking Niger State to other parts of the country.

Our correspondent learnt that three trucks and a Mazda van were washed away by the flood.

Natives said the bridge which was in deplorable condition gave way at 9pm Sunday as a result of high water current during a heavy rain which lasted up to Monday. The situation resulted in a long traffic of vehicles coming from the South-west and North-west.

"Motorists and passengers were trapped on both sides for two days running," a native, Abdulrahaman Sadiq, told our correspondent on phone yesterday.

He said smaller vehicles now diverted through Pategi to Enagi where they were ferried across River Niger.

Daily Trust learnt that the commissioners of works and transport, Malam Abdulmalik Cheche and his information counterpart, Mr. Jonathan Vatsa were on assessment visit to the area as at the time of filing this report.

Vatsa told our reporter on phone that the situation was a national emergency, and appealed to the Federal Government to immediately moblise for the reconstruction of the bridge, while also calling for the renovation of all federal roads across the state which he said had become a death trap.

