14 June 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: MP Organising Mtukudzi Tribute

Photo: allafrica.com
Music superstar Oliver Mtukudzi and Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa (file photo).

Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa says he is organising a dinner to celebrate music super star Oliver Mtukudzi's achievements over his 40-year career.

The dinner to be held at Mtukudzi's Pakare Paye Arts centre in Norton, comes after the musician was recently named among the top 10 most bankable artists by Forbes Africa.

The list is based on an artist's shows and appearances, collaborations, album and song sales, brand endorsements, sponsorship, popularity on social media, YouTube/VEVO views, investments, awards and other appearances such as acting.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com Tuesday, Mliswa said the dinner was meant to motivate young artists to take music as an internationally rewarding lifetime career.

"Tuku is an icon who hails from Norton and therefore honouring his achievements serves to motivate and inspire others in the constituency," said Mliswa.

"Furthermore, Mtukudzi's achievement highlight the fact that the arts, as an industry if it is taken seriously, have the potential to become a source of local and international exposure whilst creating a sustainable career."

DJ Max, from South Africa will be the guest at the dinner which has been scheduled for June 23.

A dinner gala was also held in London this April to celebrate Tuku's 65th birthday.

